A FORMER sheriff, who always resided in York, has died aged 92.

Leslie Marsh, who served as the sheriff in York between 1982 - 83, passed on September 8.

Leslie, better known as 'Les', was the serving York sheriff when Queen Elizabeth visited the city in 1983.

He was born on October 16 1926 and attended Park Grove school, where he eventually became the governor, before beginning work at the Rowntree's Factory aged 14.

In 1947, he went on to serve in the Army during the Palestine conflict for his National Service.

Les represented and stood for election for both the Liberal and Labour parties, as well as standing as an independent party. The last time being in 2007.

After winning the pools in the early 1980's, Les bought a property and named it 'Abbey Guest House' which he ran himself.

He has featured in The Press on a few occasions for numerous reasons, one being when he took over as chairman at the York Tramways Club in 2010.

He was married to his wife, Hazel, for over 50 years. Hazel also passed away recently on September 5, just three days before Les.

Les leaves behind three children, three step-children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at York Crematorium on Monday September 23 at 9:00am.