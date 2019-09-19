PEOPLE across Yorkshire are being called on to unite against dementia by signing up for Alzheimer’s Society’s York Memory Walk this weekend.

The walk, on Sunday, at the Knavesmire, will be opened by former Emmerdale actor John Middleton, who played vicar Ashley Thomas in the soap for two decades. John’s character Ashley received a shock diagnosis of vascular dementia in 2015, and his deterioration was shown in a heartbreaking but moving storyline onscreen until the character’s death in 2017.

Joining John in the sea of blue shirts will be Melissa Knowles, from York, and her 19-year-old daughter Ka’men Melissa, who is a mother to triplets, including Ka’men, is walking in memory of her mother Edith, who had vascular dementia for eight years and passed away in 2003. Edith, who moved to York in her 20s, was diagnosed with vascular dementia after her family noticed she was having problems with her memory and excessively spending money.

Ka’men will also be walking for Edith, her grandmother, on the day.

Melissa, Ka’men and John are urging people to register for the event at memorywalk.org.uk to help the charity raise money to improve the lives of people affected by the disease.

Melissa said: “Mum was such a special lady who adored her triplet grandchildren and she loved looking after them. Her diagnosis of vascular dementia came as such a shock to us as a family. She lost her independence and had to move into care homes and was frequently hospitalised too.

“In the hour-and-a-half it takes to complete your average Memory Walk, 30 people will develop dementia in the UK. Ka’men and I have completed five Memory Walks so far and we want to do all we can to fund dementia research. Please unite against dementia with us and sign up to Memory Walk at memorywalk.org.uk.”

John added: “I’m thrilled to be opening the York Memory Walk this year. Across Yorkshire and the Humber, over 67,000 people are living with dementia and it’s so important that we do all we can to fund research into the diseases causing dementia. Every penny raised through Memory Walk will help Alzheimer’s Society improve care, find a cure, and support people affected by dementia. I urge you all to sign up to Memory Walk, donate and walk with us.”

Meanwhile, Sian Gregory and her mother Judith King are taking on five Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walks across the North East, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, including the York Memory Walk on Sunday. The pair, from Sheffield, are walking in memory of their husband and father, Noel, who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease at just 43.

Since Noel’s passing in 2004, Judith and Sian have been committed to raising awareness of dementia and fundraising towards a cure. They’ve spent 18 years collectively working for Alzheimer’s Society, and over 10 more volunteering.

Noel Gregory, a dedicated family man, was just 37 and working in sales when he first noticed things begin to change. After a prolonged period of tests, he received the life changing diagnosis that he was living with Alzheimer’s disease. The news impacted hugely on devoted wife Judith and young daughter Sian, then aged just seven.

Despite her young age, Sian assumed the role of young carer and bravely helped to care for her dad alongside mum Judith. Noel lived with dementia for seven years, before passing away when Sian was only 13-years-old.