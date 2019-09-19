THREE students were presented with special trophies at Pocklington School's prize giving ceremony, in recognition of their outstanding commitment and individual participation in activities outside the classroom.

The trophies form part of the ‘Pocklington Award’ programme, which is open to all students at the East Yorkshire independent school.

Its aim is to celebrate and reflect students’ life outside the classroom, and offer them an opportunity to learn how to present their achievements to others.

Winner of the Bronze Award for Lower School students, Lucy Grewer, said she was "delighted" to receive the accolade and "proud" of all that she has achieved.

She added: "There is such a wide variety of activities on offer at school. My highlights so far have been playing Mrs Aouda in the Lower School play ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ and being part of the school team that came second in the National Schools Trampolining Competition in Northern Ireland. I enjoy participating in house music and drama as these events have encouraged me to meet and have fun with pupils from other year groups. Next year I am looking forward to trying out the Photography Club as it is something that has always appealed to me.”

Silver Award winner for Middle School, Kobby Fofie, commented: “I take part in swing band, musical theatre, two different instrument lessons, Combined Cadet Force, rugby and many more. I also enjoy house events as they are a chance for students to work together. It is an honour to win this award because I try to be as involved in school life as possible, taking the opportunities provided and having fun whilst doing them.”

Florence Colbeck won the Gold Award for Sixth Form.

She said: “'Now leaving Pocklington School, it means so much to have received the Pocklington Award for recognition of all the work I have put in alongside my A-levels. It was important to me that my co-curricular activities supplemented my academic studies as well as furthering my own interest in the History of Art, which I will be reading at university. Competing at Lectern Society and speaking at 'Historia', on subjects such as war art and surrealism, were both rewarding opportunities in which I was able to share these interests with the school community.

"Throughout Sixth Form, I have immensely enjoyed my time as librarian as well as being Head of House for Wilberforce. Looking back, these were incredibly rewarding positions. All those duties and achievements significantly shaped my experience in the Sixth Form, and means I can look back on my time at Pocklington knowing I got the most out of it, from the effort I put in.”