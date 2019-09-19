PUPILS and staff at a York school are celebrating Ofsted success.

Badger Hill Primary School was judged as good following a one-day inspection.

The school is a founding member of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust and was last inspected in 2012 when it also received the same rating.

Ofsted inspector Dimitris Spiliotis praised head teacher Vicky Whittingham said: “Since your appointment, you have been relentless in your ambition for continuous school improvement through the school’s motto of ‘Together we will grow.

“Staff value and support your determination to bring about improvements in teaching and learning and professional development. Your passion has created a very strong culture of collaboration and a team ethos among your staff.”

Since the school’s last inspection there have been significant changes in leadership. The previous headteacher left the school in 2017 with interim leadership provided by an executive headteacher and a school improvement adviser prior to the appointment of Mrs Whittingham in January 2018.

Mrs Whittingham said: “The whole school are delighted with our Ofsted outcome. I am incredibly proud to lead such a dedicated team of staff who are committed to providing the best education possible to all of our children.

During the visit, the inspector met with school staff, governors and pupils as well as Pathfinder MAT’s executive head and head of primary education. He also toured the school, observed lessons and reviewed key documents relating to safeguarding, behaviour and school improvement.

The inspection found that teaching across the school is strong and that there are “effective monitoring systems and procedures to support further improvement.” Pupil progress in reading, writing and mathematics and the end of key stage 2 was also noted to have “significantly improved and over the last two years has been strong and in line with national averages.”

The quality of the curriculum was highlighted, in particular the strength of writing and mathematics. The teaching of phonics and reading was also commended with the inspector saying: “The school fosters a love of reading.” One pupil he spoke to said: “We love reading because it transports you to another world.”

The role of the school’s governing committee and the Pathfinder MAT were also recognised, with the report stating: “Governors have a wide range of skills and expertise and are routinely involved in school life.” “The trust and its representative with an overview of primary school performance, provide effective support and challenge to staff at all levels.”

Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust is a partnership of ten church and community schools serving more than 4,000 pupils and their families across York.