TOP tips on coping with the menopause the natural way will be on offer at a one-day event near York.

Embrace The Change is a one-day workshop aimed at women who want to find out more about natural ways to ease menopausal symptoms.

The timing could not be better too after new research suggests a higher risk of breast cancer from hormone replacement therapy (HRT) – drugs to treat menopausal symptoms – than previously thought.

The workshop is being run by complementary therapists Renni Prelle, Michaela Scott and Ruth Tarr on Tuesday, October 8, at Deighton Lodge, just off the A19 between York and Escrick.

Renni said: “It will be a day of relaxation with the focus on how we can manage menopausal symptoms without struggling too much. Highly qualified and experienced therapists and coaches will be on hand to showcase their skills.”

Renni says not every woman wants to take HRT. “But what are the alternatives? Michaela is a fully-qualified medical herbalist and will cover the role of nutrition and supplements and specific herbal medicines that can be beneficial.”

There will be some interactive fun too, including sampling herbal teas and making a nourishing face cream, while Ruth will explore the perception of self-care and the vital role it plays both before and during the menopause, says Renni.

She added: “Sleep is often a problem during menopause. Local therapist Claire Cutler Casey will be on hand to share simple techniques to help turn down the heat, improve focus and clarity, sleep well and feel fabulous again.”

Renni will show some simple but very effective hand reflexology techniques to increase energy levels. She will also be leading a discussion about possible symptoms and how the menopause may affect women physically as much as mentally.

A home-cooked lunch, light refreshments, and an “HRT cake” (a wheat, dairy and sugar free bake full of hormone-boosting natural plant oestrogens and omega oils) are all included in the fee of £97.

To find out more or book a place, contact Renni at unwindyork@gmail.com, or telephone her on 07940 029672 or visit Unwind York on Facebook.