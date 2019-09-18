A MAJOR road in York is partially closed after a sinkhole appeared during roadworks.

Part of Bishopthorpe Road has been closed since around 12pm on Monday after a sinkhole appeared while City of York Council was carrying out signal works.

But in a tweet Cllr Andy D’Agorne, the council’s executive member for transport, said the road could be shut for a few days as “it’s a big hole to fix” and “now we know it is there it needs fixing to avoid problems later”.

Since September 9, vehicles have been prohibited from turning right from Scarcroft Road onto Bishopthorpe Road to allow signal work to be undertaken.

The council said that the road - between the junctions of Charlton Street and Scarcroft Road - will be temporarily closed to allow an investigation and to repair a sinkhole which appeared under the carriageway.

It added that the junction will

be re-opened as soon as

possible.