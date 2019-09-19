BRITAIN’S Got Talent (BGT) came to York yesterday (Wednesday) as it staged the first round of auditions for next year’s show.

The hit ITV programme held the initial auditions at York Barbican, the city’s largest music and arts venue.

It was an opportunity for members of the public to showcase their talents in front of the producers of the programme, without a studio audience, in an effort to make it through to the next stage of the competition.

Jack Dunkerley, marketing and event activation officer at York Barbican, said: “There has been a slow and steady flow of people throughout the day.

“We have had a variation of acts ranging from rappers, magicians and singers.”

The age of hopefuls also varied from young to older.

It was the first time that BGT has held initial auditions in York.

Jack added: “I think it’s good that they have decided to come to our city.

“There are plenty of talented people here so it’s good that they are given an opportunity to showcase these talents, I hope they return next year.”

Brian McCusker, a former writer, came along with his guitar to perform in-front of the panel.

Brian, a York resident, is both a singer and a songwriter and chose to perform one of his own original musical pieces.

He said: “The judges definitely seemed to enjoy my music.

“They were tapping their feet along, which is always a good sign.”

BGT first aired on television screens in 2007 and has since become a global hit.

Household names such as opera singer Paul Potts, dance group Diversity and singer Susan Boyle all made names for themselves after appearances on the programme.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, the show features judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

However, the star panel was not in attendance at this stage of the competition.

There will also be initial auditions held at Flamingo Land on Saturday between 10.30am and 4pm.

For more information on how to apply, visit: itv.com/talent