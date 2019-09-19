A TEENAGER has won police praise for his “outstanding bravery” in taking on a “berserk” man to protect other children.

Jon Callum Shellard, 29, stabbed the 16-year-old with a broken bottle, a spokesman said.

The boy had challenged him about his behaviour after the adult had grabbed a Filey woman by the neck and pushed a Scarborough woman down some steps and kicked her in the face.

Shellard chased him and stabbed him in a nearby street with part of a wine bottle.

Shellard, of Albermarle Crescent, Scarborough, was jailed for 30 months at York Crown Court. He pleaded guilty to assault, actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Constable David Adams, of Scarborough CID, said: “This was a tragic and very selfish drunken episode which was self-induced on Shellard’s part and could have ended very differently for his victims.

“I would like to highlight the outstanding bravery of the 16-year-old victim in this case, which is even more impressive considering his age.

“He drew the attention of Shellard away from children who were also present in the address when he was going berserk and being violent.

“He took on a fully-grown man twice his age and substantially taller and stronger than him in what can be described as a ‘David and Goliath’ scenario."

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries and discharged after treatment.