HAVE you ever wondered what it would be like to live in the lap of luxury like Lady Violet Crawley, or run a household like Mr Carson?

Well now is the chance for Downton Abbey fans to experience the magic for one night only in a once in a lifetime stay .

Highclere Castle - known to many as the home of Downton Abbey - is being listed on holiday rental Airbnb for a one night stay.

The listing by Lady Carnarvon, who resides at Highclere, has been verified by the website. It states: "For one night only, you can sleep in one of the Castle’s iconic bedrooms and get the opportunity to live like the Lord or Lady of a stately home.

Highclere Castle

"For the first time, two guests are cordially invited to immerse themselves in life at Highclere Castle and will be treated like royalty during their stay."

It goes on: "During your stay, you will enjoy an exclusive evening drinking cocktails in the Saloon followed by a traditional dinner with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon in the State Dining Room, being waited on by Highclere Castle’s own butler.

"After dinner, coffee will be served in the Library before you retire to one of the Gallery bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom and views over 1,000 acres of rolling parkland.

"Before departing the next day, you will enjoy a delicious breakfast prior to a private tour of Highclere Castle’s extensive grounds.

"What’s more, you will receive a special gift from Lord and Lady Carnarvon so you can enjoy a little bit of Highclere Castle at home."

Rules for the listing include the usual 'no smoking' and 'no parties', but also slightly more unique additions include:

No pets allowed, but 9 friendly dogs on site!

All newspapers must be ironed

Strictly one butler per person

Cocktail dress is de rigueur for dinner

Gossip restricted to downstairs quarters only

Listing is midweek because after all - ‘What is a weekend?

Booking opens for the stay on October 1 at 12pm. The stay will take place on November 26.

For more information see the Airbnb listing here.