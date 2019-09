EMPLOYEES of a barbers have organised a sponsored walk next week to support an Alzheimer’s charity.

Staff from Commuter Barbers, based in York, will take on the 5k walk in fancy dress on September 22, raising funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The walk is a family friendly event and the barbers wants any York residents to join in.

If you wish to register or sponsor the walk you can do so on its JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/commuter-barbersfancydressfunwalk