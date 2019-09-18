YORK band Shed Seven will headline a Rugby League national final.

The band will be on stage at the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12.

The band’s frontman, Rick Witter, said: “We are delighted to have been asked to perform at one of the biggest sporting occasions of the year and at such an iconic stadium.”

They follow in the footsteps of The Charlatans, James and most recently Blossoms, headlining the event. The band will be on tour again later this year and have released a greatest hits album on vinyl.