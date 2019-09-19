A MAN broke another man’s skull and gave him a bleed on the brain in a late night city centre attack, York Crown Court heard.

Ben Harris, 20, walked up to the victim and told him “you and your mates are going to get it”, said Heather Gilmore, prosecuting.

Then he knocked him unconscious with a single punch near York Dungeon in Clifford Street and ran off.

Earlier in the evening someone other than the victim had punched Harris in the nose, causing it to bleed, when there was an incident between two groups of men on Ouse Bridge.

Harris, of Brooklands, Osbaldwick, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm on December 8.

He was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years on condition he does 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work.

He must also pay £750 compensation to the victim and £250 prosecution costs.

“I cannot understand why this offence was committed, other than the commission of copious amounts of alcohol,” Recorder Margia Mostafa told him. “I consider you to be very lucky. A punch can cause death. Violence on the street is not tolerated in any way whatsoever.”

For Harris, Eddison Flint said he had been out with his friends and not looking for a fight. He had no previous convictions and was not prone to violence. He had recognised the victim from earlier.

Ms Gilmore said the victim suffered a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain. He was in hospital for two days, unable to work for two weeks and had long term effects on his sporting abilities. The victim had been heading back to Castle car park with his friends when he was attacked.

Mr Flint said after Harris' nose bled he had blood on his clothes and staff at Kuda nightclub refused him entry.