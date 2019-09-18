A YORK MP has announced four more dates for public meetings to discuss developments surrounding the UK and the European Union.
Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, is inviting people in York to the 'People Parliament' meetings in Acomb, Tang Hall, and Micklegate, which will give residents the opportunity to talk about issues that are of most concern to them.
There will be a further meeting on October 2, which will focus on the reasons people voted to leave and the issues that most influenced this decision.
The meetings will be held on September 21 at 1.30pm at The Gateway Centre in Acomb, on October 2 at 6.30pm at City of York Council's offices on Station Rise, on October 5 at Tang Hall Community Centre on Fifth Avenue, and on October 12 at 10.30am at Clements Hall in Micklegate.
Ms Maskell said: “Whilst Parliament is prorogued and Parliament is unable to debate on our future with the European Union, it is important that all my constituents have the opportunity to share their views and talk about issues that concern them most.
Tickets to the events are free but there is limited availability. To reserve tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and enter Rachael Maskell in the search bar.
