FIREFIGHTERS have tackled a fire at York Marina this morning (September 18).

Crews from York, Acomb, Huntington and Selby, along with an aerial ladder platform, were called to the fire at one of the Marina buildings in Naburn at about 7.30am.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it caused fire damage to the room of origin and also to adjacent rooms, while the remainder of the building was smoke logged.

"The crews have used an aerial ladder platform and managed to stop the fire going through the roof," the spokesperson added.

"The cause is being investigated."

The fire is thought to have been put out.

As well as the aerial ladder platform, crews used two hose reel jets, six breathing apparatus to put out the fire, and then a positive pressure ventilation fan to help clear the smoke from the building.