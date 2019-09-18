SURVEYING works have been carried out on a footbridge over the River Foss, which is due to be refurbished next spring.
The bridge was raised on Monday for brief periods while the surveying works took place.
Tony Clarke, head of transport at City of York Council, said: “We carried out some surveying works on Blue Bridge on Monday to enable us to develop a refurbishment scheme for the bridge, which is scheduled for next spring.”
The Blue Bridge is situated in the Fishergate area and crosses the Foss just before the river merges with the Ouse.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment