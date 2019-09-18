ORGANISERS of a community cafe, hub and arts space in York that helps feed families in need is shutting its doors - due to financial pressures.

The Chill in the Community cafe, in Front Street, Acomb, was set up in December 2016 to offer people arts as a vehicle for informal adult learning, vocational opportunities, meals to those in need, advice sessions and coaching.

However, the centre announced yesterday that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month, blaming a lack of support and financial pressures such as high business rates.

Jo Millner, who runs the cafe with six other members, said: “It is with much sadness that we need to announce Chill in the Community (CIC) will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

"We are absolutely gutted and have tried everything possible to keep Chill in the Community open and available to all who have needed us, but unfortunately, we have not been able to secure enough support.

"The need, unfortunately, outweighs the support we have, plus external financial pressures have left us no option but to close the doors.

"Thank you to the local people and allotments that have brought us food donations, it has been a lifeline to so many families in need of help.

“We have spent the last year trying to get business rate reliefs but to no avail.

"After funding the charity for a year myself, with help from my colleague Mary, we simply cannot keep it going and also look after our families."

The cafe is currently helping to feed more than 25 families in need in York.

Jo added: “We are currently making weekly food boxes for 12 families in the area, with a further 15 families regularly using the cafe, so we are desperately worried about them going forward.

“We hope that you will continue to support local projects in the future and we can find some other way to help in the future.”

The cafe will close on September 28.