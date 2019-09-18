A YORK hotel is taking on a new artistic venture.

The York Marriott Hotel, in Tadcaster Road, has launched a “high-quality” art gallery in its reception area.

The hotel’s general manager, Marco di Tullio, enlisted the aid of local gallery owner, Terry Brett, to set up the exhibition.

It was opened by Annie Keogh, a St Leonard's Hospice corporate and communities fundraiser.

Each piece of art included in the exhibition has a Yorkshire theme and was created by local art association, York Textiles Artists.

The art will provide more interesting surroundings for residents and guests, and each sale will generate revenue for St Leonard’s Hospice, which provides care for local people who suffer from life limiting illnesses.

If you wish to buy any of the art, contact Terry Brett at: terry@pyramidgallery.com