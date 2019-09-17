A FORMER vicar from Heworth , who's working life was based predominantly in Yorkshire, has died aged 92.

Reverend Neill Mackay, vicar at Huntington from 1976 to 1993, died peacefully on Tuesday September 3.

Born in Beverley in 1927, Neill grew up in Beverley, Hull and Bridlington and was the youngest of three children.

After leaving school, Neill joined the army and served in India and Egypt with the Queens Royal Regiment and later the Green Howards.

His working life started as a curate in Beverley and Scarborough.

Very significantly, he went to Nigeria as a missionary with the Church Missionary Society, where he was involved in pioneer outreach work in the rural north of the country.

He was also well known for his friendly manner, motorbike riding and considerable ability as a mechanic. It was during this time that he met his wife, Jean.

After their return to the UK in 1970, Jean and Neill settled into married life and his work as a vicar in Wawne, near Hull, and then Huntington.

He was often seen walking or riding his bike while visiting parishioners. Their home was always open to local and overseas visitors.

Neill had close connections with the Air Museum, Church Mission Society and the charity Feed the Minds.

After retirement, the couple moved to live in Heworth.

Well known for his gentle and kind approach with everyone, Neill ensured wonderful pastoral skills for all his congregations, during his life of service and ministry in Yorkshire.

His infectious sense of fun and humour endeared him to so many over the years.

He is survived by his wife Jean, his daughters Ruth and Sarah, and five grandchildren.

A celebration of Neill's life will be held at Christ Church in Stockton Lane at 2pm on September 20.

The family ask that there no flowers, but donations can happily be made to the Church Mission Society.