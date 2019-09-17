BRITAIN'S Got Talent is staging auditions in York on Wednesday.

The initial phase of auditions for next year’s hit ITV show will take place at York Barbican, the biggest music and arts venue in the city, between 11am and 4pm on Wednesday, September 18.

The auditions involve members of the public looking to showcase their talents in-front of the show’s producers.

Jack Dunkerley, marketing and event activation officer at York Barbican, said: “We are very excited to host one of the biggest talent shows in the world in our building.

“We hope that people in the area come forward to show off their talents.”

Britain's Got Talent (BGT) first aired on television screens in 2007 and has since become a global programme,

The show, hosted by Ant & Dec, features judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

However, the star panel will not be in attendance until a later stage.

Anyone under 18 attending the audition must be accompanied by their parent or a legal guardian.

If you can’t attend the auditions, you can still apply for the upcoming series of BGT by heading to itv.com/talent.