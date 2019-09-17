A YORK primary school was closed today (September 17) and part of yesterday after a water pipe burst.

Yearsley Grove Primary in Huntington was left with no water following the burst to the pipe.

It is due to reopen again tomorrow.

Nigel Walter, headteacher of Yearsley Grove Primary, explained: “Unfortunately a water pipe burst on the school site, which meant we had low water pressure and then no water.

"Having contacted all our parents and carers, we took the difficult decision to send all pupils home after their lunch [on Monday] as, by that stage, there were no working toilet or washing facilities.

"The pipe has now been fixed and pupils and staff will be able to return to school tomorrow [Wednesday]."

He added: “I’d like to thank all our parents, carers, pupils and staff for their understanding and support and we look forward to welcoming them back to school.”