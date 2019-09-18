AN ASPIRING young actor from York has secured a place on a musical’s UK tour.

Willem Roberts, 11, has landed the role of ‘Benji’ on a leg of the UK tour of ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert the Musical’.

Willem attends The Joseph Rowntree School, York.

He trains at weekends at PQA York where he also takes classes in comedy and drama, musical theatre and film and television.

Willem said: “I have really enjoyed working with lots of people. I can’t wait to perform with them.”

Willem secured the part after attending an audition with the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts.

His father, Neil Roberts, said: “What an amazing opportunity this is for Willem in an exciting show, we can’t wait to see it.”

There will be 54 different boys playing Benji throughout the UK tour.

Willem will share the role on the Bradford leg of the tour with Jack Illingworth from Middlesbrough. Visit: https://priscillauktour.com/tour-dates/