A CYCLIST will take on the challenge of riding across the country to raise funds for a heart disease charity.
Rogan Dixon,who is a photo archivist and librarian for the Evening Standard in London, will ride from London to York to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
Rogan grew up in York and attended Manor CE School and York College.
Rogan, 38, said: “This is the fifth year that I’ve ridden the Heart of York to raise money for the BHF.
It would be fantastic if people could support my efforts and help me raise my target of £1,000.”
Anne Dixon, Rogan’s mum, suffered a heart attack in 2011. BHF supported her through her recovery.
To sponsor Rogan visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rogan-dixon-london2hoy.