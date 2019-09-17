FOLLOWING on from acclaimed short plays, a North Yorkshire playwright will release their debut full length play.

Rachael Halliwell, who wrote short plays 'Deirdre and Me', 'Room 253' and 'Project Juno', will premiere her new play in Harrogate in October.

'Connection', Rachael's first full length play, has been a described as a 'Yorkshire Thelma and Louise'.

The plot involves two women who meet in Harrogate District Hospital's A&E. They then go on to experience a 'life changing' 24 hours as they try to escape their personal demons.

Rachael, who also plays Catherine in the play, said: "I'm delighted to premiere Connection at Harrogate Theatre in my home-town where I'm a very proud Associate Artist."

Connection is supported using public funding by Arts Council England.

The performances will run from October 1 - 5 at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Connection or by calling the box office on 01423 502116