POLICE are appealing for information after a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in York.

Detectives say the incident occurred in the Hull Road area on August 31.

The force added that the victim - who is in her 20s - was dropped off in Milton Street, York, at about midnight. She remembers walking along Rawdon Avenue just before 3am. However, at this stage, she is unable to recall how she reached the location.

The force said: "A resident of Rawdon Avenue called a taxi on her behalf to take her back to her home address.

"Despite extensive inquiries following the incident, which happened in the Hull Road area between midnight and 3am on Saturday, August 31, detectives are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."

When she left home the woman was wearing a pair trainers, which are now missing.

Police have now released an appeal in the hope it may jog someone’s memory and generate new information.

If you saw the woman, or have found a pair of trainers that may have belonged to her, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for DC 1759 David Allen. You can also email david.allen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190161201.