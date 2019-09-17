YORKSHIRE-based equine physiotherapist Katie Bloom will be signing copies of her new autobiography at an equestrian and country store near Selby this week.
She will be at R&R Country in Hemingbrough on Thursday between 5pm and 7pm for the book signing.
Katie has released ‘Hooves, Muscles and Sweat’, a compelling story about her life and career, drawing on experiences as one of the county's leading equine physiotherapy specialists.
Sue Moxon, managing director at R&R Country, said: “We can’t wait to have such a renowned Yorkshire-based author visiting our store, sharing her unique insights into equine physiotherapy."
Katie added: “I’m looking forward to the book signing and chatting to those who come along. My aim is to inspire a more responsible and realistic approach to horse ownership, particularly towards equine health and injuries."
Fans of Katie can get ahead of the crowds and purchase their copy of Hooves, Muscles & Sweat before attending the event. The paperback is priced at £12.99 and can be bought here: https://randrcountry.co.uk/products/hooves-muscles-sweat