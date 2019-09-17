FIREFIGHTERS tackled a fire at a flat in student accommodation in York last night.
Crews from York, Acomb and Huntington were called to the fire at a second floor flat in Carmelite Street, off The Stonebow, at about 11.30pm.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire caused fire and smoke damage to the kitchen." Crews put out and ventilated the property using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
