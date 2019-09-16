MEMBERS of a Scout group near Selby have been given a prestigious award.

A beaver and cub from Thorpe Willoughby Scouts have been awarded Chief Scout badges.

The Chief Scout Award is the highest award that can be completed by scouts.

Maisie-Marie Howden, 10, has received the Chief Scout Silver award - the highest award in the Cubs category - while Edward Brown, 7, has been awarded the Chief Scout Bronze Award for his hard work in Beavers.

To gain the award, both individuals completed a selection of tests and will in return, be given badges to mark the achievement.

Such tests include completing a creative challenge, doing an outdoor challenge and a skills challenge.