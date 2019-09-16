A CARE home in York has been given a makeover by one of its staff members to create a calming and relaxing space for residents.

Minster Grange Care Home, in Haxby Road, York now has a calming and peaceful garden room after one of its members gave it a new look.

Staff member, Roman Dimitriu has been working at Minster Grange since October 2018.

Home manager, Alison Redhead, said that he often created pieces of art and drawings in his spare time and for residents at the care home.

She added that she was so impressed with the examples of his work that she asked him to make a garden room for the residents at Minster Grange.

Roman said that his vision was to make a beautiful space and that the design would “draw inspiration from the ancient walls of York and the beautiful North Yorkshire Moors”.

He added that the room now has stone-look artwork on the walls - representing the York bar walls.

Small water fountains and trailing plants have been painted onto the wall, whilst the window paintings contain rivers and large oak trees.

There are also benches and chairs for care home residents to sit and spend time observing the room.

Mrs Redhead added: “Last week, the room was used for residents to have their portraits taken by photographer Dawn Caroline who gave her time and expertise to create some beautiful portraits in our lovely new room.

“They all had a really fun time.

"Who doesn’t like getting their photo’s taken?

“It’s not often that a care home has such a talented member of staff to create a garden room.

“We are grateful for his help and it has added some lovely colour to the room.

"A lot of the residents now enjoy spending time in the room, often with a book or just chatting.”