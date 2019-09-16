A YORK couple chose a Lancashire venue for the official launch of their new book about a York saint.

John and Wendy Rayne-Davis have now returned to York via Middlesbrough for a series of meetings about their biography of St Margaret Clitherow.

The tour will culminate in their joint presentation at the Bar Convent in Blossom Street on October 2 at 7.30pm.

The saint lived in York all her life and whose home in Shambles is now a shrine dedicated to her.

She was put to death for heresy near Ouse Bridge in 1586 for refusing to become a Protestant.

But her body is believed to be buried in Stydd near Preston in Lancashire.

So when the Copmanthorpe couple wanted to launch their book, they crossed the Pennines to find a suitable location and chose The Christian Heritage Centre, Stonyhurst, close to Stydd.

During preparations for the launch, Mr Rayne-Davis visited Stydd church to pray and place an orchid on the grave which is believed to be hers.

He said she stood up against oppression and discrimination in a way that had a lesson for today.

It is the second book Mr Rayne-Davis has written about Margaret Clitherow.

The latest book has a foreword by the Bishop of Middlesbrough, the Rt Rev Terry Drainey and an appendix by Lord David Alton explaining why she is now believed to be buried in Stydd chapel in Lancashire.

Margaret Clitherow by John and Wendy Rayne-Davis is published by Stairwell Books.