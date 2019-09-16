A YORK-based company has signed a three-year deal with England Rugby to be its official meat and protein snack supplier.

Kings Elite Snacks, which makes natural protein snacks including Jerky and Biltong, is also launching a limited-edition Rugby Union World Cup range across UK retailers in time for the first game.

Available in Biltong, Wagyu, Jerky, Salmon, Bacon and Veggie variants, the Kings' rugby shirt-shaped packs will be stocked in Sainsbury’s Local and five major retailers across the UK.

Kings, based at Moor Monkton near York, was founded by England rugby union players and brothers Charlie, Mark and James Simpson-Daniel and rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall in 2014, before being acquired by the global snacks group New World Foods in 2015.

Kings offers tender, naturally high-protein, easy-to-use snacks.

Re-launched in July 2015, within 12 months Kings’ Biltong & Jerky was stocked by every major retailer in the UK.

The limited-edition rugby campaign encompasses the men’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, kicking off on Friday, September 20, with the final on November 2.

The campaign will then continue to run during the 2020 Six Nations tournament beginning in February.

The England Rugby partnership also includes the HSBC World Rugby Sevens in 2020, and the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2021, with the brand having ongoing retail and marketing activity planned to support the listings.

Kings' founder Charlie Simpson-Daniel said: “We’re a brand founded by ex-England rugby players and the red rose emblem holds a special place in our hearts. This campaign celebrates the brand’s heritage and it’s the perfect vehicle for reaching new consumers who are yet to hear the Biltong and Jerky gospel.

“We’re planning a major marketing and social media campaign around the partnership and we’re looking forward to seeing how the products are received by consumers across the UK in the 7000-plus stores they’re available in.”