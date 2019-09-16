A BOY was allegedly robbed of his bike by a man in York, prompting police to appeal for witnesses and information.

North Yorkshire Police said a group of teenage boys were riding their bikes by the riverside in York between Scarborough Bridge and Lendal Bridge, when they passed a group of men and women, in their early 20s, who were sat at the side of the river.

One man from the group and one of the boys on a bike were then involved in a verbal and physical altercation, which resulted in the boy being pushed off his bike, the force added.

It said the man then took the boy’s bike and rode off in the direction of Rawcliffe.

The robbery happened at around 8.30pm on August 22.

The man involved is described as a white male in his early 20s with a local accent and was wearing a blue hoody, grey tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side and black trainers. His hair was described as shaven short on the sides and left longer on the top and he was wearing a silver watch and carrying a Nike branded ‘man bag.’

The boy’s bike is described as a black Giant mountain bike, with a dropped seat and distinctive red pedals and orange stickers. Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been offered the bike, or who may of seen it in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Bethany Rowley, or email Bethany.Rowley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12190155078.