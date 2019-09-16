A CONTRACTOR has been appointed to start work on the first stages of the York Central development.
John Sisk & Son will work on finalising designs for the first phase of infrastructure for the access bridge, spine road and National Railway Museum rail link to the site.
City of York Council is still waiting to hear if a bid for £77.1m of essential government funding for the scheme has been granted - with a decision expected soon.
Council leader Keith Aspden said: "The delivery of York Central is a once in a lifetime opportunity to build much needed affordable homes and new public spaces, attract better paid jobs, and create sustainable transport links for the city.
"We look forward to working with the York Central Partnership to secure further improvements to the scheme and with Sisk to begin this essential first phase of work in preparing the York Central site for development.”
The budget for the first stages of the work was approved by the council's executive in July.
Planning permission for the infrastructure was granted in March - with a potential £155m funding secured for the infrastructure works.