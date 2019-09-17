A PRIMARY school teacher has been chosen for a new national programme which will see her become a maths mastery specialist.

Gemma Woodall, from Holme-on-Spalding Moor Primary School, will represent the Yorkshire Ridings region and is the only primary teacher to be chosen from the East Riding. She is one of 140 primary school teachers recruited by the National Centre for Excellence in the Teaching of Mathematics for the professional development programme to acquire the status of Primary Mathematics Teaching for Mastery Specialist.