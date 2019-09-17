A PRIMARY school teacher has been chosen for a new national programme which will see her become a maths mastery specialist.
Gemma Woodall, from Holme-on-Spalding Moor Primary School, will represent the Yorkshire Ridings region and is the only primary teacher to be chosen from the East Riding. She is one of 140 primary school teachers recruited by the National Centre for Excellence in the Teaching of Mathematics for the professional development programme to acquire the status of Primary Mathematics Teaching for Mastery Specialist.
The specialists will lead the development of mastery teaching in primary schools within their Maths Hub area.
Steve Woodhouse, the school's headteacher, said: “Gemma is an excellent maths teacher and many practitioners across the region will be benefit from her experience. As a school we are proud to be supporting others, whilst maintaining our own high standards.”
The programme, run by the NCETM in conjunction with Maths Hubs, significantly builds on the work already underway to spread teaching for mastery approaches in maths lessons in England’s primary schools.
It is aimed at existing teachers who have already demonstrated a passion and talent for teaching mathematics, and have the potential to both develop their own teaching skills in line with mastery approaches and pass those on to others.