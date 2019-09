FIREFIGHTERS were called to a barn fire near York this afternoon (September 16).

Crews from York, Acomb, Boroughbridge, and Knaresborough attended the fire in Thorpe Underwood.

They used two water curtains and cooling jets to evacuate animals and protect nearby buildings, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews also erected a five metre cordon around the barn, which contained approximately 300 tonnes of straw and hay, the service added.