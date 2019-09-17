COMMUNITY pharmacy teams in York are offering flu jabs as part of a national vaccination service.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, visited MJ Roberts Chemists Ltd, in Boroughbridge Road, to see first-hand how pharmacies are providing the flu vaccination service.

The scheme aims to make it easier to get a flu jab.

She said: “Flu jabs are incredibly important. Flu can be fatal, particularly for the elderly or those who have predisposed conditions, so having a vaccination can literally save your life.

"I am glad to see the community pharmacy flu vaccination service and our local surgeries in York working together to make it easier for more people to have the jab.”

Patients don’t need to make an appointment and can simply drop in for their NHS flu jab at a pharmacy.

The pharmacy also offers a private flu vaccination service for those who are not eligible for a free NHS flu vaccination.