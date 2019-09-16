COUNCIL chiefs and health bosses have launched a consultation on the former Bootham Park hospital site - despite not owning the land.

They have produced plans of what the site could become including homes, leisure and health facilities and a multi-storey car park.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance, said: "It has been a focal point for the community and played a huge role in the city’s healthcare since the hospital building first opened its doors in 1777.

“While we don’t own the site we are exploring how to make sure that future developments respect that heritage and play a part in meeting some of York’s 21st Century challenges.

“So please take a look at the plans, give us your feedback and we’ll use them to influence future owners of the site.”

As well as the site of the former psychiatric hospital, the plans also cover land to the north and east of the former hospital owned by the council and York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The hospital site is owned by NHS Property Services which has seen plans to sell the land fall through recently.

It is currently planning to remarket it.

The buildings of the former hospital are Grade I and Grade II listed.

The latest plans were drawn up following a separate public consultation last year.

They include 147 homes, 52 key worker apartments, 60 assisted living or supported living apartments and a 70-bed care home.

The proposals also cover a children's nursery, a physiotherapy suite, medical training and research facilities, a multi-storey car park and a public open space.

The plans go on display today (Tuesday) at West Offices and the foyer of York Hospital and officers will be available to talk about them at York Explore today from 3pm to 6pm.

They will also be available at York City Church at the Citadel, Gillygate, on Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm, on Wednesday, September 25, from 4pm to 7pm and Tuesday, October 1, 2pm to 5pm.

Visit york.gov.uk/BoothamPark to view the plans in full and have your say on the proposals.