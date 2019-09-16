JOB seekers will get the chance to meet more than 70 employers and training providers at an event in the city later this month.

About 700 visitors are expected to turn out for the York Job Fair and they will get the chance to meet dozens of employers from across the region.

The event is being held at York Railway Institute in Queen Street, on September 25 and brings together employers, employment support agencies, education and training providers to offer local people job opportunities, information and advice

The fair is aimed at those looking for employment, considering a change of job or career and those who would like to develop new skills and gain new qualifications.

It is funded by City of York Council and organised by York Learning in partnership with Job Centre Plus.

Cllr Keith Aspden is the Leader of City of York Council.

He said: “The York Job Fairs are always hugely popular both with employers and prospective employees and I’m delighted at how much they’ve grown since our first one in 2012.

“It’s fantastic to see how many local and regional businesses have signed up to attend the event.

"By supporting the fair they are providing more jobs for people in York.

"I’d encourage anyone who is looking for employment, considering a career change or who wants to gain new qualifications, to go along.”

Anyone is welcome to come along on the day between 10am and 2pm.

This is the second such council-held event this year with hundreds of people turning up to a similar jobs fair at the Railway Institute in March.

On that occasion employers attending included John Lewis, Hiscox and Work With York.