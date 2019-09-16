THIEVES stole money after breaking into a flat in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the burglary happened on Martin Cheeseman Court between 6pm and 9.15pm last Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the force commented: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for any witnesses who may have information which would be helpful to the investigation, to contact police. Officers would be particularly interested to hear from anyone in the area who has CCTV footage which may of captured the thieves as they made their way in and out of the property."

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the force control room, or email Laura.Webster@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12190168674.