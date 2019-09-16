THE cause of a fire at a cricket pavilion in a North Yorkshire seaside town is being investigated.
Fire crews were called to the incident on Filey Road in Scarborough at about 8.40pm yesterday (September 15).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire caused 100 per cent fire damage and the cause is still being investigated by our fire investigation officers."
Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two main jets to put out the fire.
Comments are closed on this article.