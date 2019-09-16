A VAN driver has been airlifted to hospital after a crash with a lorry on the A64 near Tadcaster this morning (September 16).
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to a collision involving a lorry and a van at 7am.
The driver of the van was trapped in the vehicle and taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance, the force added.
It said the road was closed at Hedley Bar to allow emergency services to respond.
The Press was initially told by the force that the road reopened at about 8.45am but the eastbound carriageway remained closed while the vehicles were recovered.
Highways England tweeted at around 10.20pm to confirm the road had fully reopened in both directions.
The road was shut from the A659 to the A162 going eastbound, and from the A162 going westbound.
Comments are closed on this article.