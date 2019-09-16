A VAN driver has been airlifted to hospital after a crash with a lorry on the A64 near Tadcaster this morning (September 16).
North Yorkshire Police said officers attended a collision involving a lorry and a van on the major road, which was reported at 7am.
The driver of the van was trapped in the vehicle and taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance, the force added. It said the road was closed at Hedley Bar to allow emergency services to respond.
Highways England said the road remains shut from the A659 to the A162 going eastbound.
The westbound carriageway was also shut from the A162 but has since reopened.
