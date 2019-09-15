COFFEE with cake, tombola and a listening ear will be served at York Hospital this week.

Staff and local people are preparing for a coffee morning at the Cancer Care Centre on Wednesday from 10am to 12pm.

They are hoping to top the £1,800 raised at previous coffee morning.

Michelle Kirkman, administrator at the Cancer Care Centre, said: “Thanks to the generosity of our own staff and local people, we already have nearly 600 tombola prizes ready and our army of bakers are lined up to create a bumper feast. As well as cakes and drinks it is an opportunity to just get together for a chat.

“In the past we have raised almost £1,800 in just two hours as our reputation for fantastic tombola prizes and delicious cakes have seen people queuing out of the door!

“The most important people are those that benefit from the centre and we’d really love to welcome patients and families old and new to join us.”

All money raised will go to the cancer care centre charitable fund to directly benefit local people.

The centre, paid for by an appeal by York Against Cancer and York Press, first opened its doors more than 20 years ago.