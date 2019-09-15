YORK is to get up to £50,000 to help protect its Green Belt, housing minister Esther McVey has announced.
The money is part of a hand out of nearly £2 million to be shared among 37 councils the Government has singled out as having the highest levels of Green Belt.
York Outer’s Conservative MP Julian Sturdy said: “I very much welcome the Government’s commitment to maintaining the legal protections for the Green Belt and I was reassured by today’s announcement that this is being backed up by increased funding for planning enforcement
“I hope that York Council will put this extra cash to good use to ensure that all prospective developers fully respect the law and maintain the green spaces that benefit everyone living in the city.”
The money is aimed at tackling illegal development in the Green Belt, such as unauthorised traveller encampments and car parks and buildings constructed without planning permission.
Ms McVey made the announcement at a conference in Wales for companies in the residential property industry. The money could be spent on more enforcement officers, using new technology or other enforcement action.
