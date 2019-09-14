BOOK lovers and collectors have been in seventh heaven at York Racecourse this weekend.
The two-day York National Book Fair 2019 saw more than 220 booksellers from across the UK display some of their stock, talk about their catalogue and meet prospective buyers.
The fair has been an annual fixture in the city for more than four decades, moving venue as it grew until now it takes over the Grandstand on Knavesmire.
This year's fair featured a specially commissioned booked-theme art installation from mobile artist Lu Mason, based on John James Audubon's illustrated book "Birds of America".
The exhibitors featured rare, antiquarian and out-of-print books, maps and prints, priced from a few pounds to tens of thousands of pounds.
They displayed along trade stands selling marbled papers and binding materials as well as providers of services to the bookselling and book trade.
The fair began yesterday at 12pm yesterday and will conclude at 5pm today.