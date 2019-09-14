VETERANS from across the UK protested by marching through York city centre at lunchtime on foot and on motorbikes.

They were objecting to the prosecution of colleagues who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Led by North Tyneside Pipe Band and flying banners representing different military units, particularly the Parachutists, 480 ex-service personnel who served in the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force marched to Parliament Street .

There they stood down briefly to watch a ride past by colleagues and sympathisers on motorbikes up Piccadilly and into Pavement.

Then they marched off down High Ousegate on the traditional city centre march route.

Organiser Robert Gray said: "We were sent there (to Northern Ireland) to do our job.

"You shouldn't be prosecuted for doing your job.

"We don't want to be above the law, we want to be equal under the law."

He said paramilitaries had been released or given amnesties, but soldiers could be prosecuted. The march was one of a series across the UK.