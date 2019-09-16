CHANGES to the way prescriptions are reordered are causing “massive inconvenience” for some patients and concern for pharmacists - according to an independent health organisation.

Patients in York can no longer order repeat prescriptions from pharmacies - thanks to a new policy introduced on September 1 by the clinical commissioning group (CCG).

Instead, patients need to make requests by either using the NHS App, ordering online or dropping repeat slips for prescriptions into their surgery.

The CCG says the change will help stop some patients building up a large stock of unused prescribed medicines.

Healthwatch York said many people feel they were not informed about the move and arrived at their pharmacy to be told they could not get their prescription in the same way.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The consistent thing we have heard is people’s irritation and surprise at not being properly warned about the change.

“There is still confusion over the change.

“Then there is the massive inconveniences and concerns about older people.

“Pharmacists are concerned about the implication that they have been wasteful or over-ordering.

“There is a huge capacity implication for frontline staff at GP practices and this will be a difficult thing to manage.”

They added that using technology has many advantages - but is not right for everyone.

And that the app may ask for “really personal details” - such as a photo of your passport or driving licence.

But a spokesperson for Vale of York CCG said: “Ordering prescriptions online or by handing the prescription tick list to the GP practice or via the NHS App will ensure that patients continue to safely receive the medicines they need and reduce the number of repeat medicines that are not needed.

“Additional support from GP practice and pharmacy staff will be provided to any patient who finds it difficult to order medicines in these ways.”

“The CCG recognises there are patients who will need additional support to order their repeat medicines and this is why the CCG will be engaging local people with physical, mental and mobility issues. There are also special exceptions for some patients.

“Patients regularly report that they have built up a large stock of unused prescribed medicines in their homes and this is why local health and medicine commissioners have adopted best practice from CCGs across the country to help patients to manage their medicines safely.”

Prescriptions can still be ordered from a GP, online or through the app. A council meeting on Wednesday will discuss the changes.