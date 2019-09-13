A LIVE crab has been rescued from an alley in the centre of York.

CCTV recorded two youths leaving the crustacean next to Boots in Coney Street last weekend.

After staff from the chemist's spotted it the next day, the crab is now recovering in the SeaLife Centre in Scarborough.

Inspector Thomas Hutton of the RSPCA said: “This poor thing must have been feeling crabby after being dumped in an alley in the middle of York - a long way from his natural habitat.

“They managed to catch him before confining him in a bowl with some water.”

"It’s extremely irresponsible to leave this crab in this way. It’s an extremely dangerous setting for an animal that is used to living his life on the beaches and rocks and in the sea. He could have easily been seriously injured or killed.

“Crustaceans are sentient beings and the RSPCA - along with other animal welfare charities and many members of the public - are calling for a bill enshrining animal sentience law to include decapod crustaceans such as crabs, lobsters and cephalopods like octopuses, cuttlefish and squid.”

After catching the crab, staff called in the animal charity and animal collection officer Martin Whiteley took it to SeaLife Centre.

It is not known where the youths found the crab.