A MALTON food company is celebrating after seeing its turnover rise by 200 per cent since 2017 following a boom in the meat-free industry.

The Tofoo Co, run by husband and wife team David Knibbs and Lydia Smith, started as a small family-run business three years ago and has since grown rapidly with their best-selling tofu products now sold in Sainsbury's, Tesco and Co-op.

With a £4.8 million turnover in 2018 and a £7.5m forecast for 2019, the company, which employees 58 people, aims to inspire people to understand the benefits of including non-meat products into different types of meals.

David Knibbs, founder and managing director of The Tofoo Co, said: “Consumers are becoming more aware of their food choices, and the impact their diet has on the environment.

“We are extremely proud of the fantastic response we have received from customers since we launched our organic tofu three years ago, and that our distinctive offering has lead us to be the leading tofu brand in the UK.”

The meat substitute market has rocketed with almost half of UK adults choosing to avoid certain foods or ingredients – alongside a rising number of vegans and vegetarians.

David said: “We aim to cater for everyone by providing a product that is not only suitable for vegans and vegetarians but for meat-eaters too.

“Our Tofoo is unique in the marketplace, using only organic and sustainably sourced soya beans and handmade to a traditional Japanese recipe to create great tasting tofu every time.”

The company is now planning a large-scale factory expansion this autumn.

David added: “The business is growing faster than we could have imagined, and with further growth on the horizon, it is an exciting time for The Tofoo Co.”