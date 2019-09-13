A NORTH Yorkshire brewery is relocating to larger premises two years after its launch in a bid to meet demand.

Cameron Brown and Aron McMahon who co-own Turning Point Brew Co want more space to increase capacity and add a tap room to their site.

Turning Point Brew Co which is working with Camerons Brewery as their partner at York’s rebranded Fossgate Tap was set up in Ryedale in April 2015.

Rapid growth means it has outgrown its small unit on Kirkby Mills Industrial Estate in Kirkbymoorside.

The duo have now signed a lease to take over a site in Grimbald Park in Knaresborough.

Mr Brown, who is also head brewer, said: “It’s a much-needed move. Not long after we moved into Kirkbymoorside, we could see the day when it would not be feasible there any longer. The fermenting, packing, cleaning were all being done in the same room, and we needed somewhere larger.

“Production will be a lot different at the new brewery. We will be able to make and store two to three times as much beer. Previously, we were a 2,000-litre brewery, but now we will be at 5,000 to 6,000 litres.

“That doesn’t mean we will double our output and sales overnight, but we will build gradually and ensure we can keep meeting demand.

"This will enable us to produce more volume of our house beers, and also to can and stock more of our special beers.”

The Knaresborough site was already kitted out as a brewery, having been home to the renowned Yorkshire firm Rooster’s, which has moved to Hornbeam Park in Harrogate.

Turning Point is making some changes to the building and equipment, and will complete the move from Kirkbymoorside in October.

It then hopes to add a tap-room, so people can enjoy the beers on-site, and a collaborative project with other breweries is planned once the move is complete.

The expansion is also expected to lead to new jobs being created.

Mr Brown, who worked in The Maltings and The Falcon Tap pubs in York before launching the brewery, said: “When I first got into beer, a pint of Rooster’s in The Maltings was something I loved, so to now be moving into this site is just fantastic.

“There is such a history of wonderful beer coming from this building, so we are thrilled to bits. I’m absolutely over the moon.

“We’ve had a really great first two years, and we still have big plans.

“The brewing industry is a thriving and busy one at the moment, but our beers seem to have really captured the taste and imagination of Yorkshire beer drinkers, which is really pleasing.

“We’ve had a lot of fun and have grown a lot at Kirkbymoorside, and this move will allow us to continue making beer that we and our customers love, and also allow people to enjoy the beers alongside us here in the brewery.”

Turning Point Brew Co brews a range of innovative beers, including Headhunter, a pale ale; Lucid Dream, a cookie cream stout; Disco King, an American pale ale; and Doom Stooge, a triple fruited IPA.