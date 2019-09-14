TO mark the start of the Rugby World Cup, a York pub is looking for the city's biggest rugby fan.
The Windmill Inn Greene King pub, in Blossom Street, is calling for ‘committed fans to be in with a chance of winning £1,000.
As well as this, they will get to take part in the ultimate rugby viewing experience in their pub with ex-England star, Andy Goode.
The winner will also have the chance to bring five of their mates to the pub with them with a VIP screening area reserved for them and unlimited food and beer.
Jamie Foster, general manager at the Windmill Inn, said: "Nothing compares to watching the rugby in the pub surrounded by other fans, the atmosphere and comradery is fantastic."
Andy Goode added: "I can’t wait to meet the biggest rugby fan in the community and look forward to raising a glass with them on match day."
The experience will take place when England play Argentina on October 5.
To enter the competition, visit: https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/try-your-ruck-competition